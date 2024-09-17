It may be last chance for some parties to adopt civil union law – Nausėda

„Perhaps some parties consider this to be the last chance (&) to fulfil their election promises. Essentially, there were not that many promises and one of the main of them remains unfulfilled. Perhaps this is an attempt to use the final opportunity,“ Nausėda told reporters Tuesday.

„But if this fails, I think the very idea and intention will be significantly discredited. Thus it is a risky action, which may end in a poor result, and then they will have to go to elections with that result,“ the president added.