It may be last chance for some parties to adopt civil union law – Nausėda

„Perhaps some parties consider this to be the last chance (&) to fulfil their election promises. Essentially, there were not that many promises and one of the main of them remains unfulfilled. Perhaps this is an attempt to use the final opportunity,“ Nausėda told reporters Tuesday.
„But if this fails, I think the very idea and intention will be significantly discredited. Thus it is a risky action, which may end in a poor result, and then they will have to go to elections with that result,“ the president added.
On Tuesday, parliament approved the agenda of the autumn session, the last one in the 2020-2024 term of office. MP Agnė Širinskienė, a member of the party the Nemunas Dawn, suggested removing the civil union bill from the agenda, yet her proposal was rejected.
Previously parliament approved the draft law in the consideration stage and just the final vote remains for it to be adopted. The law would regulate relations between unmarried couples, including same-sex partners.