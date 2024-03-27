Investigation may be linked to former leadership’s activities in European Parliament – Labour Party’s chair

“Yesterday, the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) carried out certain procedural actions at the Labour Party’s headquarters in an ongoing investigation in which the party is not involved and which is not related to anyone of the current leadership or to individuals holding some positions in the party currently,” commented MP Mazuronis.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the international investigation is overseen by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The politician said he could not reveal details of the investigation but implied that it might be connected to its former leadership’s activities in the European Parliament.

“The situation suggests that in the nearest future the party will either have to change the leaders of the European Parliament candidate list or to replace the party’s chairman,” said Mazuronis.