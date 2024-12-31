Interior min tells Polish counterpart of plan to set up Ministry of Regions

In the meeting, Kondratovič voiced Lithuania’s aspirations to set up a separate ministry to implement the regional policy. For her part, Pelczynska-Nalecz assured that this decision had worked well for Poland, and that her country was ready to share its experience with Lithuania.

"We will build on Poland’s good practice and experience in this area to create a Ministry of Regions. Lithuania’s regions needs more attention and support from central government in order to develop. Strong regions are the basis for a strong and resilient state," Kondratovič is cited as saying in the press release.