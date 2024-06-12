Interior Min tables citizenship law amendments targeting people posing threat to state

„Persons engaged in anti-state activities and supporting aggressor countries cannot be citizens of the Republic of Lithuania. These amendments give the state the tools to protect national security interests,“ said Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė.

The draft bill proposes taking away citizenship from people holding dual citizenship who pose threat to Lithuania’s national security, publicly support a foreign country that threatens the security interests of Lithuania and other states of the European Union and their allies, support or participate in an activity committed by a foreign country in violation of the principles and rules of international law.