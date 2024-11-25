Intel chief says too early to say whether plane crash is linked to terrorist attack

Darius Jauniškis, head of the State Security Department (VSD), had a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda in the Presidential Palace on Monday morning, just a few hours after the deadly DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius Airport.

Police said the pilot killed during the Boeing 737-476 crash was a Spanish national. Those injured aboard were a Lithuanian, a German and another Spaniard, according to Ramūnas Matonis, spokesman for the Police Department.

"We cannot dismiss the case of, let us say, terrorism. Naturally, the State Security Department (VSD), together with the Department of Operational Services (the Second Department of Operational Services under the. Ministry of National Defence – ELTA), have also warned us that these things are possible in the future, and we are witnessing an increasingly aggressive Russia," the VSD chief told reporters after the meeting.