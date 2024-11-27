Int’l commission inspecting plane crash site in Vilnius on Wednesday

"Experts from three countries have already arrived to examine the wreckage of the plane together with our Lithuanian experts," Head of the NKVC Vilmantas Vitkauskas told reporters in the Seimas on Wednesday, following the parliamentary security committee’s sitting.

The aircraft’s wreckage will be moved to a hangar, he said, for examination and comparison with the data retrieved from the flight recorders.

"Today the [black] boxes will have to be transported to a specialised laboratory and will likely be sent to a European country for analysis," said Vitkauskas, adding that the commission is yet to make a final decision.

Analysis of data retrieved from the black boxes could take a month, he said.