Incoming agri minister names family dairy farms top priority

„The problem is that our dairy farms are shrinking fast. Yes, we will have milk, we will have some ’mega’ farms – that is not my priority. It should be family dairy farms, they should be modernised and roboticised,“ Starkevičius told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

The minister-designate said he would work to ensure that milk prices and milk quality are fairly balanced, and that proper working conditions for farmers are ensured. The work has been started in this area during his chairmanship of the Parliament’s Committee on Economics, according to Starkevičius.