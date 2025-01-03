"In North Korea, his life would be worse than in a Russian or Dutch prison." How seriously does the threat of a Ceaușescu-like fate loom over Putin?

The 1977 strike erupted over changes to pension rules. The miners were working in dreadful conditions in mines dating back to the Austro-Hungarian era. Their working hours had previously been reduced to six per day, but the new law extended them to eight. This, along with other changes, caused significant discontent. The local party committee couldn’t control the movement, and Ceaușescu—who was at his seaside residence on the Black Sea at the time—had to intervene. He sent one of his deputies to negotiate with the miners, but they took the deputy hostage and demanded to speak with Ceaușescu himself. Eventually, Ceaușescu arrived by helicopter, left his security detail behind, and spoke directly to the miners. While the movement was later suppressed—leaders were separated from their families and relocated—no one was immediately imprisoned during that time.