Homeland Union’s MP and her aides travelled to Poland to vote in Seimas elections

TS-LKD candidate Dalia Asanavičiūtė is contending in the World Lithuanians’ constituency. She advanced to runoff voting on 13 October as a runner-up together with Freedom Party’s leader Aušrinė Armonaitė. Just 189 votes separated the two of them.

MP Asanavičiūtė confirmed to Delfi that she had voted in Poland, but claimed to be unaware that her aides did so, too.

On Thursday, the Freedom Party appealed to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) accusing the TS-LKD of attempts to manipulate the outcome of elections in the World Lithuanians’ constituency. The party stated that the TS-LKD plans to organise trips of Lithuania’s permanent residents to Sejny, in Poland, so they would vote for Asanavičiūtė. The Freedom Party asked the election watchdog to prevent Lithuania’s permanent residents from voting in Sejny or it would request to annul election results there. The TS-LKD denied these accusations.