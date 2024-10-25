Homeland Union cannot form coalition as it has no partners – president

"They cannot form a coalition because they no longer have partners. And it does not matter at all how many votes they have. They may win this election if something extraordinary happens, but let’s look at who would intend or want to form the ruling coalition with them as there would be a great shortage of votes to reach 71," Nausėda said in an interview to TV3 on Thursday.
The TS-LKD established a coalition with the Liberal Movement and the Freedom Party after 2020 elections. But now, according to Nausėda, even former partners do not want to work with them.
"There is no Freedom Party. Moreover, I do not know if the Freedom Party, having won one or two seats, would want to cooperate with the Conservatives. Let’s look at what is happening today. The Freedom Party is accusing the Conservatives of very serious crimes, attempts to manipulate results in the World Lithuanians’ constituency," said Nausėda.
He had in mind the Freedom Party’s accusations that the TS-LKD is registering people who live in Lithuania to vote in neighbouring Poland so that its candidate Dalia Asanavičiūtė would have an advantage in the World Lithuanians’ constituency against Freedom Party’s leader Aušrinė Armonaitė after a close race between the two of them in the first round.
"The Liberal Movement (...) may have many grievances and were totally pushed into the corner by the Conservatives and ignored for all four years. Well, and that is it, and this is not enough to form a coalition," said the president.
As reported, after the first round of elections to the Seimas on 13 October the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has secured 20 seats in the Seimas, the TS-LKD – 18, the Nemunas Dawn – 15, Democrats For Lithuania – 8, the Liberal Movement – 8, the Farmers and Greens Union – 6.
After the first round, LSDP leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė stated that her party would form the coalition with Democrats For Lithuania and the LVŽS.
Lithuanians will go to the polls in runoff voting on 27 October.