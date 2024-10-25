Homeland Union cannot form coalition as it has no partners – president

"They cannot form a coalition because they no longer have partners. And it does not matter at all how many votes they have. They may win this election if something extraordinary happens, but let’s look at who would intend or want to form the ruling coalition with them as there would be a great shortage of votes to reach 71," Nausėda said in an interview to TV3 on Thursday.

The TS-LKD established a coalition with the Liberal Movement and the Freedom Party after 2020 elections. But now, according to Nausėda, even former partners do not want to work with them.