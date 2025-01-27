Holocaust showed the extreme limit of evil – Nausėda

"The Holocaust showed the extreme limit of evil, which no one should even approach, never again," Nausėda posted on X.
"We cannot change what happened. What we can do is give meaning to the memory of the victims through our actions. Every day, every moment, let us be guided by justice and strive to achieve it," the president said.
The International Holocaust Remembrance Day this year marks the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp liberation in Poland during the Second World War.
Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis travelled to Poland to attend events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Oswiecim and Krakow.
A march took place in Vilnius earlier on Monday. Vilnius’ residents and guests, carrying banners reading „We remember“, walked from the Samuel Bak Museum (Vilna Gaon Museum of Jewish History) in Naugarduko Street to the former territory of Vilnius Large Ghetto.
Ambassadors attending the event stressed the importance of remembering this dark page of European history.
The commemorative programme will conclude on Monday evening with a concert entitled Music for Future Generations at the Concert Hall of the Lithuanian State Symphony Orchestra.