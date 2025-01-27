Holocaust showed the extreme limit of evil – Nausėda

"The Holocaust showed the extreme limit of evil, which no one should even approach, never again," Nausėda posted on X.

"We cannot change what happened. What we can do is give meaning to the memory of the victims through our actions. Every day, every moment, let us be guided by justice and strive to achieve it," the president said.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day this year marks the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp liberation in Poland during the Second World War.

Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis travelled to Poland to attend events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Oswiecim and Krakow.