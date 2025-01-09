Govt ready to ’seriously cut’ red tape for business – PM

"Obviously, we have to move faster, the economy has to grow faster so we could fund public needs and defence matters," Paluckas told journalists Thursday.

The prime minister said that restrictions on export of dual use goods to third countries was addressed and concrete cases were analysed.

"It is obvious that changes are needed here and a Government decree will be drafted somewhat easing the ban for transporting dual use goods by air. [...] Moreover, to tell you the truth, I do not have any factual information that non-sanctioned dual use goods would be somehow used at the front [in Ukraine]," Paluckas stressed.