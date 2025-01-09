Govt ready to ’seriously cut’ red tape for business – PM

"Obviously, we have to move faster, the economy has to grow faster so we could fund public needs and defence matters," Paluckas told journalists Thursday.
The prime minister said that restrictions on export of dual use goods to third countries was addressed and concrete cases were analysed.
"It is obvious that changes are needed here and a Government decree will be drafted somewhat easing the ban for transporting dual use goods by air. [...] Moreover, to tell you the truth, I do not have any factual information that non-sanctioned dual use goods would be somehow used at the front [in Ukraine]," Paluckas stressed.
According to him, neither the State Security Department (VSD) nor Ukraine’s special services have information about such risks.
"Sometimes we ourselves create various bogeymen which the companies then have to fight, while the administrative burden does cost," said Paluckas.
Earlier it was considered to expand the list of third countries to which dual use goods could be exported. Currently it includes Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the USA.
Restrictions on export of dual use goods applied only on freight by land, but the previous Government extended it to air transport as well starting 1 January 2025.
Dual use goods now also include liquid or gas filtering and cleaning machinery and their parts, centrifuges, vehicle components like shafts, bearings, clutches and their parts, gearboxes etc., as well lorries and their parts.
Businesspeople complain that the decision made in December was rushed and insufficiently discussed, and has thus complicated business activities of exporting companies.