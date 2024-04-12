Govt proposes recalling Lithuania’s ambassador to Ukraine

A relevant decree of the Cabinet of Ministers was registered on Friday. The diplomat would be recalled on 17 June.

On 12 April, Sarapinas participated in a sitting of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs that was behind closed doors to considered ambassadorial appointments. Committee members were introduced to a candidate to become Lithuania’s next ambassador to Poland, a position that has been vacant since September 2023.

So far, it was not revealed who would assume this office, but news website delfi.lt reports citing its sources that Sarapinas has been nominated as ambassador to Poland.

Sarapinas became Lithuania’s ambassador to Ukraine in spring 2020. He led Lithuania’s Embassy in Finland before that.