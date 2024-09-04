Govt officially nominates MEP Kubilius to European Commission

President Gitanas Nausėda signed the decree approving Kubilius’ candidacy two weeks ago. On Tuesday, 3 September, parliament voted to approve his nomination, too.

MEP Kubilius earlier said that he is focusing on European Commission portfolios related to foreign and defence policy. According to him, so far other EU member states that have nominated their candidates are looking for positions related to economy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, who put forward Kubilius candidacy, told reporters Tuesday that the MEP has much competence and may „objectively aspire for any portfolio“.