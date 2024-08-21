2024.08.21 14:15

Govt asks president and parlt to approve Kubilius' candidacy to EC

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Julius Kalinskas

The Lithuanian Government held a sitting on Wednesday and adopted a decree proposing to the president and parliament to approve MEP Andrius Kubilius’ candidacy to the European Commission.

Kubilius’ nomination has already been approved by all three coalition parties – the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the Liberal Movement and the Freedom Party.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė presented MEP Kubilius as a potential nominee to the European Commission on Monday, 19 August. Last week, his candidacy was harmonised by the prime minister and President Gitanas Nausėda.

Foreign Minister and TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis, who reportedly sought for a position of a European commissioner, had stated that President Nausėda opposed his nomination.

The European commissioner is put forward by the Government with the consent of the president and the Seimas.

