Government to take on 2025 budget review in mid-February – PM

"So far we are focusing on the preparation of the roadmap for the implementation of the programme, which is the key document to show what will be done in a certain period of time and how much resources will be needed," Paluckas told reporters after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda.

"Once we complete this work, by mid-February, we will move on to the next task, which is a certain review of the budget," he said.

The Seimas passed the budget plan for 2025-2027 in December last year.

Paluckas earlier said that the budget would be reviewed in 2025.

Lithuania’s state budget for 2025 sets out the revenue at EUR 17.98 billion and expenditure at nearly EUR 23.10 billion.