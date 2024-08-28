Government raises minimum pay to EUR 1,038 from next year

The Cabinet also decided to recommend that the social partners set higher rates for the hourly minimum wage and monthly minimum wage in their collective agreements than the rates fixed for 2025.

The monthly minimum gross wage will grow by EUR 114 or 12.34% from the current EUR 924 as of next year. The hourly minimum wage will rise by 12.38% or EUR 0.7 from EUR 5.65 set for 2024.

According to the ministry, the monthly net income of lowest earners will increase by EUR 69 and stand at EUR 777. This will be above the at-risk-of-poverty threshold projected at EUR 732 in 2025.