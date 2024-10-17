Government presents 2025 state budget plan to Seimas

Speaking at the Seimas, the finance minister said the budget can be adjusted by the future Cabinet of Ministers, and called the current draft "a budget of the promises fulfilled".
"The draft has been made by the current Government and the final adoption is scheduled at a date following the parliamentary elections, when there will be a new Parliament and a new Government will be able to make some corrections. The current budget plan can be called a budget of the promises fulfilled, a budget of the promises kept," Skaistė told MPs.
"The priorities remain the same as they have been throughout the term of office – raising people’s incomes, strengthening defence and security, and investing in Lithuania’s future," the minister said.
The state budget plan for 2025 projects a deficit of 3% and debt at 42.3% of Lithuania’s gross domestic product (GDP).
Budget revenue is planned to stand at EUR 17.98 billion, up by 5.9% from the 2024 budget, while expenditure at EUR 23.02 billion, rising by 11.7% from the budget.
The Seimas is scheduled to hold the first reading of the key financial document on 21 November. The second reading should take place no later than 18 December.