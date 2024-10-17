Government presents 2025 state budget plan to Seimas

Speaking at the Seimas , the finance minister said the budget can be adjusted by the future Cabinet of Ministers, and called the current draft "a budget of the promises fulfilled".

"The draft has been made by the current Government and the final adoption is scheduled at a date following the parliamentary elections, when there will be a new Parliament and a new Government will be able to make some corrections. The current budget plan can be called a budget of the promises fulfilled, a budget of the promises kept," Skaistė told MPs.