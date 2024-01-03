Government grants first-degree state pension to award-winning pianist Rubackytė-Golay

The pension will be paid to the pianist as of 1 February this year.
The first-degree state pension amounts to four state social security basic pensions – EUR 289.4.
According to the Law on State Pensions, persons who have been awarded the Lithuanian National Prize for Culture and Art are entitled to a first-degree state pension when they reach retirement age.
Rubackytė-Golay lives now between Paris, Vilnius, and Geneva. Her international career has led her to perform in recitals and concertos on major stages and festivals in France and on the five continents, where she crossed with great conductors and renowned orchestras.