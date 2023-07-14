“Problems are not being addressed if you ask what has been done in this session to reduce the threat to children. (&) We are discussing the issue of the sex offenders’ register in the shadow government,” the ex-MP told Žinių radijas on Friday.
2023 July 14 10:11
Government did nothing to reduce threat of child sexual abuse, says Farmers & Greens leader
Ramūnas Karbauskis, chair of the opposition Farmers and Greens party (LVŽS), argues the Government has “not lifted a finger” to have a legal framework in place to tackle threats of child sexual abuse.
