2023 July 14 10:11

Government did nothing to reduce threat of child sexual abuse, says Farmers & Greens leader

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė
Elta EN
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Ramūnas Karbauskis, chair of the opposition Farmers and Greens party (LVŽS), argues the Government has “not lifted a finger” to have a legal framework in place to tackle threats of child sexual abuse.

“Problems are not being addressed if you ask what has been done in this session to reduce the threat to children. (&) We are discussing the issue of the sex offenders’ register in the shadow government,” the ex-MP told Žinių radijas on Friday.

According to the politician, the shadow cabinet he leads is cooperating with counterparts from Poland, which already has a register of sex offenders in effect.

