Government chancellor discusses Lithuania’s contribution to UN’s efforts in the fight against Russian sexual crimes in Ukraine

 
Giedrė Balčytytė
On 17 July, Chancellor of the Government Giedrė Balčytytė, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with the United Nations (UN) special representative of the secretary-General (SG) on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten. The parties mostly focused on the UN’s efforts to address Russia’s sexual violence in Ukraine, the assistance provided to victims, and Lithuania’s contribution to these UN efforts, reports the Office of the Government.

“Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon against women, children, and the elderly. This seems to be a deliberate Russian war tactic. The contribution of the United Nations in combating these Russian crimes and in helping the Ukrainian victims is invaluable,” said the chancellor of the Government.

Ms Balčytytė noted that Lithuania is making efforts both at the national level and through international formats, as well as financially contributing to the activities of the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, to prevent sexual violence in Ukraine and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

