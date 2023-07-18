Government chancellor discusses Lithuania’s contribution to UN’s efforts in the fight against Russian sexual crimes in Ukraine

On 17 July, Chancellor of the Government Giedrė Balčytytė, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with the United Nations (UN) special representative of the secretary-General (SG) on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten. The parties mostly focused on the UN’s efforts to address Russia’s sexual violence in Ukraine, the assistance provided to victims, and Lithuania’s contribution to these UN efforts, reports the Office of the Government.