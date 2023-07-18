“Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon against women, children, and the elderly. This seems to be a deliberate Russian war tactic. The contribution of the United Nations in combating these Russian crimes and in helping the Ukrainian victims is invaluable,” said the chancellor of the Government.
2023 July 18 15:08
Government chancellor discusses Lithuania’s contribution to UN’s efforts in the fight against Russian sexual crimes in Ukraine
On 17 July, Chancellor of the Government Giedrė Balčytytė, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with the United Nations (UN) special representative of the secretary-General (SG) on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten. The parties mostly focused on the UN’s efforts to address Russia’s sexual violence in Ukraine, the assistance provided to victims, and Lithuania’s contribution to these UN efforts, reports the Office of the Government.
