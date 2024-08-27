German man caught with 13kg of gold at Russian-Estonian border

The 21 gold bars, with a total value exceeding 90 million roubles ($980,000), were not declared by the 58-year-old man, Russian authorities said on Monday.
The gold bars, bearing the hallmarks of a western company, were discovered during a search of the caravan and the man’s personal belongings. It was unclear how he had obtained the gold.
The man was initially placed under house arrest, according to the customs statement.
He now faces criminal charges for smuggling strategically important goods and could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 1 million roubles if convicted.
Russian officials, including those from the domestic intelligence service or FSB, found the rectangular metal bars in a cupboard and smaller gold bars in the man’s private belongings, customs officials said
It was unclear where the man had obtained the gold. In the wake of Moscow’s war against Ukraine, many foreign citizens in Russia are trying to get their valuables out of the country to safety.
It was also not initially known why the man wanted to import gold in this quantity. A limit of EUR 10,000 applies to duty-free imports into Russia. The European Union has also imposed sanctions on the gold imports from Russia, as it has for many raw materials, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.