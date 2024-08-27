German man caught with 13kg of gold at Russian-Estonian border

The 21 gold bars, with a total value exceeding 90 million roubles ($980,000), were not declared by the 58-year-old man, Russian authorities said on Monday.

The gold bars, bearing the hallmarks of a western company, were discovered during a search of the caravan and the man’s personal belongings. It was unclear how he had obtained the gold.

The man was initially placed under house arrest, according to the customs statement.

He now faces criminal charges for smuggling strategically important goods and could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 1 million roubles if convicted.