German chancellor to visit Lithuania-based brigade troops in May

“On 6 May, I will welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will be in Lithuania to visit elements of the German brigade, which have already started to deploy [to the country],” Nausėda told reporters in Kaunas District.

Last week, over 20 servicemembers, the first element of the German brigade, arrived in Lithuania. They are tasked with planning the brigade’s redeployment to Lithuania and coordinating the military infrastructure requirements.

In total, around 5,000 German brigade soldiers and civilians are to be redeployed to Lithuania.