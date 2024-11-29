Georgia belongs in Europe – Nausėda

"Lithuania stands firmly with the people of Georgia and their European dream! President Zourabichvili, I wish you strength and courage in keeping Georgia on the European path," Nausėda said on X on Friday.

"Georgia belongs in Europe," he underlined.

On Thursday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhizde of the ruling Georgian Dream party said his country would not pursue EU until 2028, accusing Brussels of "blackmail."

The announcement came hours after the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution rejecting the results of Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections, alleging "significant irregularities", AFP reported.