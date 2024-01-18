Freedom Party ranks its European election candidates

The Freedom Party will be led in European elections by Dainius Žalimas, former chairman of the Constitutional Court and the party’s 2024 presidential nominee, and by Remigijus Šimašius, former mayor of Vilnius city.
Other candidates on the list are MP Vytautas Mitalas, MP Monika Ošmianskienė, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agnė Vaiciukevičiūtė, Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis, MP Artūras Žukauskas, MP Marius Matijošaitis, MP Kasparas Adomaitis and member of Vilnius District Municipal Council Daniel Ilkevič.
Leader of the Freedom Party Aušrinė Armonaitė says that European elections should be seen as an opportunity for courageous people to change the future of Europe for “everyone’s safer tomorrow”.
Meanwhile, Žalimas said: “I believe in the Freedom Party’s mission and values. I think they are of vital importance to Lithuania and highly reflect Europe’s current expectations. Therefore, I have chosen to become a member of this list and a part of implementation of the party’s programme.”
The Freedom Party’s final list of candidates for European elections will be approved at its conference this Saturday, 20 January.
Earlier this month, Žalimas told the news agency ELTA that it is not a problem to stand as a candidate in both European and presidential elections.
Lithuania will hold presidential elections on 12 May and European Parliament elections on 9 June.