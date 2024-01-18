Freedom Party ranks its European election candidates

The Freedom Party will be led in European elections by Dainius Žalimas, former chairman of the Constitutional Court and the party’s 2024 presidential nominee, and by Remigijus Šimašius, former mayor of Vilnius city.

Other candidates on the list are MP Vytautas Mitalas, MP Monika Ošmianskienė, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agnė Vaiciukevičiūtė, Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis, MP Artūras Žukauskas, MP Marius Matijošaitis, MP Kasparas Adomaitis and member of Vilnius District Municipal Council Daniel Ilkevič.

Leader of the Freedom Party Aušrinė Armonaitė says that European elections should be seen as an opportunity for courageous people to change the future of Europe for “everyone’s safer tomorrow”.