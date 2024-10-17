Freedom Party membership rises despite lost elections – Armonaitė

"Memberships have increased, which means that progressive-minded Lithuanians believe that the Freedom Party is needed," the party leader told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

"As someone asked if we were already on the run – it is the opposite, people are joining the party now," she stated.

Asked about the number of new members joining after the elections on Sunday, Armonaitė said she could not give a precise answer.

In a written reply to ELTA later on Thursday, the head of the Freedom Party’s staff, Deimantė Kačinskienė, said some 30 new members had recently joined.