Freedom Party membership rises despite lost elections – Armonaitė

"Memberships have increased, which means that progressive-minded Lithuanians believe that the Freedom Party is needed," the party leader told Žinių radijas on Thursday.
"As someone asked if we were already on the run – it is the opposite, people are joining the party now," she stated.
Asked about the number of new members joining after the elections on Sunday, Armonaitė said she could not give a precise answer.
In a written reply to ELTA later on Thursday, the head of the Freedom Party’s staff, Deimantė Kačinskienė, said some 30 new members had recently joined.
"About 30 new members have joined in the last few days. Mainly in the Vilnius branch, but there are also new members in Kaunas, Šiauliai and Kėdainiai," she said.
The Freedom Party failed to cross the 5% threshold set for a party to be elected to the Seimas in the multi-member constituency but has the chance to win three seats in single-member constituencies in the runoff voting due 27 October.
Armonaitė herself made it to the second round in the World Lithuanians’ constituency, while Morgana Danielė and Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius are vying for MP seats in Žirmūnų constituency and Naujamiesčio-Vilkpėdės constituency in Vilnius.