Freedom Party elects new leader

Former MP Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius was elected as the party’s new leader for a term of two years. He received the most votes – 91, whereas 15 members of the party voted for Gražvyda Petrikaitė and 11 voted for Vasilij Savin.

"I stand as a candidate for the chairman because I am sure that the Freedom Party is not just a party of two issues, of cities, of young people – it is a party of entire Lithuania. Our community’s principles – respect for human dignity, science-based decisions and opportunities for every person to act – are important not just for those who today feel to be on the margins of the society. Liberal values, the Freedom Party’s values can exist only in a free society. Without these values the doorstep to the free world would remain too high for us," Raskevičius, an openly gay politician, said at the party’s convention.