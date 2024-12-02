Freedom Party elects new leader

Former MP Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius was elected as the party’s new leader for a term of two years. He received the most votes – 91, whereas 15 members of the party voted for Gražvyda Petrikaitė and 11 voted for Vasilij Savin.
"I stand as a candidate for the chairman because I am sure that the Freedom Party is not just a party of two issues, of cities, of young people – it is a party of entire Lithuania. Our community’s principles – respect for human dignity, science-based decisions and opportunities for every person to act – are important not just for those who today feel to be on the margins of the society. Liberal values, the Freedom Party’s values can exist only in a free society. Without these values the doorstep to the free world would remain too high for us," Raskevičius, an openly gay politician, said at the party’s convention.
According to the new chairman, as the Freedom Party failed to surpass the 5% vote threshold in the Seimas election, his main goal will be to maintain the party’s visibility and relevance not only in national but also in European and municipal politics. He says the party has to become stronger in order to prepare for the 2027-2029 election cycle. For that reason it will have to analyse what went wrong in this year’s elections and what the party should change.
On Saturday, the party’s new board, ethics and transparency commission, as well as control commission were elected.
In the 2020-2024 parliamentary term, the Freedom Party had 10 seats in the Seimas. Now it does not have any representatives in parliament as the party did not surpass the 5% vote threshold in the multi-member constituency in the 2024 election and none of its representatives were elected to the Seimas in single-member constituencies.