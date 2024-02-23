Free Russia Forum opens in Vilnius on Friday

The two-day event will be attended by Russian opposition politicians, experts, journalists and cultural figures, including Garry Kasparov, Ivan Tyutrin, Gennadii Gudkov, Evgenia Chirikova and others.

Well-known politicians and experts from Ukraine and other countries are also joining the 12th Free Russia Forum.

This year's Forum will be centred on the results of two years of the war in Ukraine, the current political situation and strategy for the future, economic issues, international security problems, interaction with Ukraine and coordination of efforts to defeat the Russian occupiers, organisers said.