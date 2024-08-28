Four ministries sign EUR 36mn action plan to boost defence and security industry

„The number of employees in defence companies has increased by around 14%, and the total turnover of the defence sector has nearly doubled over the past five years. (&) In addition, our joint effort to create an environment facilitating the growth of the country’s defence industry as a whole leads us to satisfying the defence and security needs of both Lithuania and the entire Europe,“ Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė is cited as saying in the ministry’s statement released on Wednesday.
The action plan is designed to create favourable conditions for the accelerated expansion of Lithuanian defence and security companies, increasing the competitiveness of the industry and promoting innovation and investment, the ministry said.
It is also expected to encourage the export of Lithuanian products through close cooperation among national defence and public security institutions, research institutions and business.
The plan for the implementation of the Guidelines for the Development of the Lithuanian Defence and Security Industry was signed by Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas and Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė.