Four ministries sign EUR 36mn action plan to boost defence and security industry

„The number of employees in defence companies has increased by around 14%, and the total turnover of the defence sector has nearly doubled over the past five years. (&) In addition, our joint effort to create an environment facilitating the growth of the country’s defence industry as a whole leads us to satisfying the defence and security needs of both Lithuania and the entire Europe,“ Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė is cited as saying in the ministry’s statement released on Wednesday.