Forty illegal migrants stopped on Belarusian border in past three days

He said some of the foreign nationals previously tried to cross into Poland. They had lived in Russia and Belarus for some time, according to Mišutis.

„There are two groups of 29 and 11 people claiming to be Iranian and Somali nationals. They were trying to enter Lithuania from Belarus, through a marshy area in the Ignalina district which has no physical barrier, only border surveillance systems. They attempted to cross into Lithuania by following a stream along its banks (&). Following formal procedures, all 40 were turned back. Ten of them received humanitarian aid packages,“ the VSAT spokesman said.