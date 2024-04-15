Formin urges tougher sanctions now against Iran

“We have discussed the situation in the Middle East, condemning Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel. Any further escalation would have catastrophic consequences for both the Middle East region and Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russia’s aggression. However, it is clear that Iran, like Russia, feels emboldened by the West’s indecision,” Landsbergis told a press conference following his bilateral meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot on Monday.

“We must immediately strengthen sanctions against Iran for its regionally destabilising behaviour and support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the minister stated.

The Dutch minister said NATO should invest more in air defence on its eastern flank.