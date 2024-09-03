Formin says ’hard to understand’ Türkiye seeking to join BRICS

„It is hard to understand [Türkiye’s decision] (&). Trust in that country will diminish, absolutely. Questions have already been raised as to how we reconcile in the Alliance the positions of those who are pro-Ukraine and those who are pro-Russian – I would even call them a kind of a Russian group – those who help to circumvent sanctions against Russia, all of which undermines confidence in whether we are capable of taking joint decisions in the event of a crisis involving action on the Russian side,“ Landsbergis told reporters in the Seimas on Tuesday.