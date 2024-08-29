Formin meets with members of US Congress

US Senator Ted Budd and Congressmen Adam Smith, Dale Strong and Ritchie Torres are also visiting Lithuania as part of the US Congress delegation.
„America’s promise to defend us remains the most potent deterrent power against the Kremlin’s aggression. During all three decades of independence, we strive to have as much American presence in Lithuania as possible. Today, we are improving the conditions for the American troops in Lithuania, purchasing US-made weaponry, strengthening the front for democracies not only on the European continent but also in the Indo-Pacific region, and strengthening economic ties. As Putin continues to devastate Ukraine barbarically, the US determination to deploy its troops in Lithuania and our region is a crucial prerequisite for protecting Europe from a repetition of historical mistakes,“ Landsbergis said at the meeting with members of the US House of Representatives and Senate.
The head of Lithuania’s diplomacy expressed his gratitude to the delegation of influential parliamentarians representing both Houses of Congress for the support provided by the Congress to the Baltic States. The foreign minister and the Congress members discussed the region’s security situation and plans for strengthening cooperation.
The meeting participants highlighted the consistent need to defend the rules-based and international law-based global order and discussed strengthening support for Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s aggression: the US military and political support to Ukraine remains fundamentally important.
„Ukraine’s victory must become a strategic priority for all of us. Strategic patience must be replaced by strategic speed, providing Ukraine with all the military support it needs and allowing it to strike Russia’s military infrastructure facilities,“ said Landsbergis, concluding the meeting.