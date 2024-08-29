Formin meets with members of US Congress

„America’s promise to defend us remains the most potent deterrent power against the Kremlin’s aggression. During all three decades of independence, we strive to have as much American presence in Lithuania as possible. Today, we are improving the conditions for the American troops in Lithuania, purchasing US-made weaponry, strengthening the front for democracies not only on the European continent but also in the Indo-Pacific region, and strengthening economic ties. As Putin continues to devastate Ukraine barbarically, the US determination to deploy its troops in Lithuania and our region is a crucial prerequisite for protecting Europe from a repetition of historical mistakes,“ Landsbergis said at the meeting with members of the US House of Representatives and Senate.