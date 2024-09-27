Former PM is sceptical about declaring Communist Party as organisation that had committed crimes

„I think this is a very unsuccessful search for an artificial enemy. Yes, there were people who had to be members of that party because they would not have been able to hold duties otherwise. (&) There were mid-level officials or officers who either had to be members of the party or simply (&) would not have made careers,“ Skvernelis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

According to the former prime minister, people who were not members of the Communist Party but still collaborated with Russian occupiers were much more dangerous. He says the latter had engaged in active propaganda, supported the Communist regime and informed on people to the Committee for State Security (KGB).