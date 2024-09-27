Former PM is sceptical about declaring Communist Party as organisation that had committed crimes

„I think this is a very unsuccessful search for an artificial enemy. Yes, there were people who had to be members of that party because they would not have been able to hold duties otherwise. (&) There were mid-level officials or officers who either had to be members of the party or simply (&) would not have made careers,“ Skvernelis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.
According to the former prime minister, people who were not members of the Communist Party but still collaborated with Russian occupiers were much more dangerous. He says the latter had engaged in active propaganda, supported the Communist regime and informed on people to the Committee for State Security (KGB).
As reported, on Wednesday, the Seimas Committee on Culture approved the revised bill that, if passed, would declare the Communist Party of Lithuania (LKP) as an organisation that had committed criminal acts.
Initially it was suggested to declare the LKP as a criminal organisation, but the wording of the bill was later amended taking into account remarks of the Seimas Legal Department.
If the law is passed, leading members of the LKP would be restricted when participating in political and diplomatic activities. In order to participate in elections, these individuals would have to inform the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) about their past membership in the Communist Party.
Some politicians and historians criticised the proposal arguing that the law was long overdue as the majority of members of the LKP have already passed away.
They also questioned how members of Sąjūdis, the Reform Movement of Lithuania, and signatories of the 1990 Act of Independence should be evaluated if they were members of the Communist Party.
According to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK), this year, 50 former members of the Communist Party are taking part in the parliamentary election campaign. Most of them, 10 each, are listed as candidates by the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) and the party Democrats For Lithuania.