Former parlt speaker questions if president’s adviser should be appointed as minister

"We had situations in the past when the president was very clear and adamant that one or another politician or a ministerial candidate had ’to cool down’," Čmilytė-Nielsen said in an interview to the radio station Žinių Radijas on Friday.

"Yet again, the appointed prime minister forms the Government together with the president. The decision has been made, but perhaps it should be admitted more openly that this candidate is not the candidate of Gintautas Paluckas," she said, emphasising the importance of the separation of powers in a democratic country.