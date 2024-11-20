Former MP will seek to become Freedom Party’s leader

"I will stand as a candidate for the chairman of the Freedom Party as I feel great responsibility for the party’s community, for more than 56,000 voters who cast ballots for us in elections and for the Lithuanian people who do not disavow the idea of a safe, bright and progressive Lithuania even in the darkest moments," Raskevičius announced in a post on social network Facebook on Wednesday.

The politician added that the number of members joining the Freedom Party has increased despite the party’s defeat in elections, and this was one of the factors encouraging him to seek for the leadership position.