Former minister declares trip to Dubai as gift, pays taxes

The minister stepped down after it transpired that last year she travelled to Dubai in a private jet with the family of Ieva Trinkūnaitė, her distant relative and shareholder of fintech company Foxpay, and with Trinkūnaitė’s partner Vilhelmas Germanas, who had been convicted of financial crime. A governmental commission recently prevented Foxpay from acquiring the company LITLAB, whose shareholder is Mindaugas Navickas, the former minister’s husband. The Bank of Lithuania has launched an inspection of Foxpay, a provider of payment collection services.