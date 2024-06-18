Former minister declares trip to Dubai as gift, pays taxes

The minister stepped down after it transpired that last year she travelled to Dubai in a private jet with the family of Ieva Trinkūnaitė, her distant relative and shareholder of fintech company Foxpay, and with Trinkūnaitė’s partner Vilhelmas Germanas, who had been convicted of financial crime. A governmental commission recently prevented Foxpay from acquiring the company LITLAB, whose shareholder is Mindaugas Navickas, the former minister’s husband. The Bank of Lithuania has launched an inspection of Foxpay, a provider of payment collection services.
„My husband had not covered expenses of the holiday and this trip, thus I decided to declare the trip as a gift. Yesterday I did this with the Tax Inspectorate by updating my 2023 declaration, indicating that this [trip] could be treated as a gift,“ Navickienė told reporters in parliament on Tuesday.
Moreover, the politician stated she calculated taxes based on media reports and paid EUR 2,950 in tax. The MP said she had to calculate the cost of the family trip herself, claiming that she does not keep in touch with the family of Trinkūnaitė, her sister-in-law’s sister.
Speaking about her political future, Navickienė said she would consider whether to run for parliament his autumn and would discuss this with the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).
TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis previously implied that the politician may participate in parliamentary elections with the party.
The news website 15min.lt earlier reported that Trinkūnaitė’s partner Vilhelmas Germanas had worked at LITLAB. According to the publication, both Germanas and Navickas hired key staff of the company group iSun, founded by Trinkūnaitė. Navickas also worked at other companies linked to Trinkūnaitė and Vilhelmas.