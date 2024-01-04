Former mayor of Vilnius to run for European Parliament

“Last year, having moved away from active politics I clearly saw how competence, true humanity and responsible leadership has been lacking,” Šimašius wrote in a post on Facebook.

According to a member of the Freedom Party, he has concerns if Europe is in the right hands, whereas what has been achieved by now has to be safeguarded. If elected to the European Parliament, Šimašius vows to strive for a competitive EU in the global economy, sustainable and green cities, and promises to represent the interests of both Lithuania and Ukraine.

“I believe that my European experience of reform implementation when I was the president of the Free Market Institute, the minister of justice and the mayor of the capital would benefit both Lithuania and Europe,” the politician stated.

Šimašius was the mayor of Vilnius for two terms in 2015-2023. He is currently a member of Vilnius City Municipal Council.