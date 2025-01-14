Former FM awarded Taiwan’s state decoration

"My deepest gratitude to the people of Taiwan and their President Lai Ching-te for the huge honour of being awarded the Order of the Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon. What can I say? I will be with you whatever it takes, Taiwan," Landsbergis wrote in a message on social platform X.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s president expressed hope to continue developing partnership with Lithuania.

"Pleased to present Lithuania’s former FM Landsbergis with a decoration for his extraordinary contributions to Taiwan-Lithuania relations. Sharing his belief that freedom-loving people should look out for each other, we look forward to further advancing our partnership," President Lai Ching-te stated on X.