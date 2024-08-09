Foreign national suspected of forging documents to restore Lithuanian citizenship

The Migration Department contacted the police on Thursday, after it suspected that a 43-year-old foreigner submitted allegedly forged documents to the authority, according Vilnius County Police Headquarters.

„The Migration Department contacted the prosecutor’s office which instructed the police to examine the documents. The person had submitted additional documents to obtain Lithuanian citizenship, and possible signs of forgery were detected in these documents. Police experts will determine whether the documents are forgeries,“ Rokas Pukinskas, spokesman for the Migration Department, told ELTA on Friday.

The official said that the authority applied to the prosecutor’s office on 25 July.