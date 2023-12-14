Foreign Minister does not lose hope on Ukraine’s EU membership prospects

“Today I am a Ukrainian and hope for the best. What would be the options if decisions on the start of membership are blocked today? Perhaps this would move to the next European Council in March. Some think that something might change when Hungary assumes presidency of the European Union in the second half of next year,” Landsbergis told reporters Thursday.
According to the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy, this European Council meeting is arguably be the most important for Europe in the last decade or even more.
However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vows to ruin any attempts for the EU to launch talks on Ukraine’s membership.