FM signs agreement with Council of Europe for establishment of Information Point for Belarusian people in Vilnius

"I am convinced that the Information Point will play a pivotal role in raising awareness and strengthening our capacity in the area of human rights, democracy and the rule of law in order to build a future democratic and prosperous Belarus," the foreign minister underlined.

The agreement was signed following the consensus reached by the CoE Contact Group on co-operation with representatives of Belarusian democratic forces and civil society to include the establishment of the Information Point for Belarusian people in Vilnius in the 2024-2025 action plan. Since Lithuania is holding the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the CoE, it has made a voluntary contribution to the establishment and operation of the Information Point. Support for civil society, human rights defenders, and independent media in Belarus and other countries suffering under authoritarian regimes is a long-term foreign policy priority for Lithuania.