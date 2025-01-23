FM says no indications on prospect of ties with China yet

Visiting Estonia nearly two weeks ago, Budrys, who took office as head of diplomacy in December, said his interest was to normalise the relations between Vilnius and Beijing.

"When there is a change, we will see it and we can share it. So far, I do not have any indications that would allow me to say that there will be a change one way or the other. But what I do have is a lot of patience," Budrys told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

He said the relationship between Lithuania and China during the term of the previous Government was marked by a rigid tone and vocabulary which did not always help.