First troops from German brigade to arrive in Lithuania in April

According to the Ministry of National Defence, soldiers arriving from Germany in Lithuania will be accommodated in Vilnius. They will be responsible for planning the transfer of the German brigade to Lithuania and for coordinating the requirements set for military infrastructure.

The German command element that will grow in numbers by the end of the year and will also become responsible for assistance in transferring German soldiers to serve in Lithuania.

Once the military infrastructure is completed in the Rūdninkai training area, the German brigade will be stationed in Šalčininkai district, southern Lithuania. Approximately 80% of the German brigade will serve in this training area, while the rest will serve in Rukla, central Lithuania.