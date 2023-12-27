First train sets off from Vilnius to Riga after nearly 20 years

Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis says a further link to Tallinn is planned at a later date. Lithuania also plans a train link to Daugavpils, Latvia’s second largest city.
“It is very important that this route also connects our municipalities. We had not had a train to municipalities like Joniškis before, and this is an example of regional policy. The next steps are obvious – we will need to extend the train service to Tallinn and the Estonians really want it, so further steps from the three countries will be necessary,” Skuodis told reporters at Vilnius railway station before leaving.
“We will also need railway connections via Daugavpils to easily reach Latvia’s second largest city,” he added.
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė hailed the option of a sustainable way of travelling to Riga and said she expected the railway link to add to closer ties between Lithuanians and Latvians.
“Many people have probably tried different ways of travelling between Vilnius and Riga: flying by plane, driving by car, taking the bus, but now all these options will be complemented by perhaps the most sustainable way of travelling, by rail. It is fast and convenient enough to allow one to go and spend time in Riga, even stay overnight and come back the next day,” said Šimonytė.
“I wish this route every success, so that many people would visit Vilnius and Riga and that it would contribute to the relations between our peoples, which are already very close, but will be even closer and more active,” she added.
Egidijus Lazauskas, head of Lithuanian Railways (LTG), said he expected passengers to travel by train to Riga for business as well.
MPs Kęstutis Masiulis, Marius Matijošaitis and Vytautas Mitalas also took the first train to the Latvian capital.
Speaking to reporters, passengers highlighted the opportunity for sustainable and comfortable travel and welcomed the new rail link with Joniškis.