First train sets off from Vilnius to Riga after nearly 20 years

Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis says a further link to Tallinn is planned at a later date. Lithuania also plans a train link to Daugavpils, Latvia’s second largest city.

“It is very important that this route also connects our municipalities. We had not had a train to municipalities like Joniškis before, and this is an example of regional policy. The next steps are obvious – we will need to extend the train service to Tallinn and the Estonians really want it, so further steps from the three countries will be necessary,” Skuodis told reporters at Vilnius railway station before leaving.

“We will also need railway connections via Daugavpils to easily reach Latvia’s second largest city,” he added.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė hailed the option of a sustainable way of travelling to Riga and said she expected the railway link to add to closer ties between Lithuanians and Latvians.