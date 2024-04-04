First soldiers from German brigade will arrive in Lithuania next week

According to the ministry, the advance command element of the 45th Brigade Lithuania will consist of 20 German soldiers. They will arrive in Vilnius on Monday, 8 April, together with Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, chief of the German Army.

The soldiers accommodated in Vilnius will be responsible for planning the deployment of the brigade and for coordination of military infrastructure requirements. The advance command element will increase in size by the end of the year and will also become responsible for assistance in transferring German troops to Lithuania.

According to Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defence, Germany is committed to deploying a heavy brigade with three manoeuvre battalions and all the necessary enablers, including combat support and supply units.