First counter-mobility park to open in end-August – defmin

„Finally, at the end of August, Pabradė will host the opening of one of the counter-mobility parks. There will be 27 such parks in total. They will be basically launched week by week,“ Laaurynas Kasčiūnas told a press conference on Monday.
The parks set up on border areas will be stocked with four key types of counter-mobility measures – dragon’s teeth, cheval de frise and Czech hedgehog type of fortifications and concrete road barriers.
The minister also said that permanent fortifications would be needed at two sites.
„In early September, permanent fortification processes will also start at two sites. This will include the installation of fortifications on river fords and the fortification of some bridges,“ Kasčiūnas said, without naming specific locations.
„Some are near Kaliningrad and some near Belarus,“ he added.