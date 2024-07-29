First counter-mobility park to open in end-August – defmin

„Finally, at the end of August, Pabradė will host the opening of one of the counter-mobility parks. There will be 27 such parks in total. They will be basically launched week by week,“ Laaurynas Kasčiūnas told a press conference on Monday.

The parks set up on border areas will be stocked with four key types of counter-mobility measures – dragon’s teeth, cheval de frise and Czech hedgehog type of fortifications and concrete road barriers.

The minister also said that permanent fortifications would be needed at two sites.