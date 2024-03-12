First car with Russian number plates detained in Lithuania

A citizen of Moldova who was driving from Lithuania to Belarus claimed to be unaware about the restrictions on cars with Russian number plates introduced in the EU. It transpired that the car belongs to a citizen of Russia but the Moldovan man was driving the car alone.

The driver of Audi Q7 was cited for an administrative offence. The car valued EUR 41,690 has been impounded. The vehicle will likely be confiscated and transferred for the needs of Ukraine.

As of 11 March, drivers of cars with number plates of the Russian Federation will be fined and the cars may be confiscated due to violation of international sanctions or national restrictive measures (Article 515 of the Code of Administrative Offences).