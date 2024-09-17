Fire put out at Panevėžys’ sawmill early Tuesday

„The fire was put out at 5.34 a.m.,“ a duty officer of the Fire and Rescue Department told ELTA on Tuesday.

The Emergency Response Centre (BPC) had earlier said 112 received the call about the sawmill fire in Panevėžys, on Lentpjūvių (Sawmill) Street, at 5:40 a.m. on Monday.

Fire trucks were sent to the scene and information was relayed to Panevėžys County Ambulance Station.

Firefighters had to extinguish large quantities of dried wood stored in the sawmill, a 2,800 sq m reinforced concrete building.

No one was reported injured.