Financial services data intelligence platform Bud chooses Vilnius as European hub 

Last week, the Bank of Lithuania granted Bud Financial an AIS Provider licence, which will allow the company to work with financial institutions in Lithuania and other countries of the European Economic Area (EEA), opening up new markets for the company.

„We’re excited to bring our AI-powered personalised banking platform to Europe and work alongside some of the most dynamic players in the financial industry [...] This licence is more than a regulatory milestone. It’s a chance for forward-thinking European banks and fintechs to work with Bud and make a real difference to their customer experience, and their bottom line, by making the most of otherwise underutilised customer data,“ Edward Maslaveckas, Co-Founder and CEO of Bud.